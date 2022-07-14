BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Boardman Township trustees approved in-cruiser cameras as part of their body camera initiative.

On Monday’s meeting, they all voted yes for every cruiser to have a dashcam. That means 22 cameras will be installed costing the township around $250,000 over the next five years.

The police department chose the same brand as the body cameras to allow for the cameras to work together creating a wider view of interaction.

“What’s nice about this is they are the same brand as the body cameras, so it will tie in with the officer in the car and for officer safety, accountability, all the right reasons,” said Boardman Twp. Administrator Jason Loree.

The township is hoping they can get the dashcams installed within the next couple of months.