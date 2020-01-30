Boardman third grader heading to Super Bowl after winning NFL contest

The Cleveland Browns released a video of Jarvis Landry announcing Dajuan Dukes, Jr. as one of the winners

(WKBN) – A local student won a trip to the Super Bowl through a contest run by the NFL.

Dajuan Dukes, Jr. is a third grader at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman who plays both flag and tackle football.

He entered what was called the Next 100 Super Bowl contest. The NFL was looking for the next generation of football stars.

Dukes’ mother submitted a video of him and he won a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns released a video of Jarvis Landry announcing Dukes as one of the winners.

Dukes and his family are leaving for the Super Bowl Thursday morning.

The students at West Boulevard were shown the video on Wednesday.

Other teams have winners as well, so there was more than one.