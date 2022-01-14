YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Connecticut man who was a suspect in several car thefts and who police said led them on a chase pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to assaulting a federal officer.

Sentencing will be June 23 for Montrell Holmes, 25, who entered a guilty plea in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Pamela Barker to a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

The charges stem from an Oct. 25 incident when members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force tracked Holmes to a Niles hotel.

Holmes had an outstanding warrant out of Boardman where investigators there say he was one of several people involved in stealing multiple vehicles, taking off from police and intentionally hitting a police cruiser.

An affidavit in the case said that marshals learned from reviewing police reports that Holmes could be with a woman who lives in Howland. Boardman police also had previous dealings with Holmes and knew he liked to stay at local hotels. Marshals monitored hotels in Trumbull and Mahoning counties and spotted his car about in the parking lot of a 1300 Youngstown Warren Road hotel in Niles.

Marshals surrounded the hotel and learned that Holmes was on a balcony. Marshals had to kick the door in and when they got inside, Holmes tried to run away. A marshal fired his stun weapon at Holmes, but the darts missed him, the affidavit said.

Marshals tried to physically stop Holmes from jumping off the balcony, but he ignored several commands until a railing gave way and Holmes and a marshal fell to the ground, the affidavit said.

The marshal was treated at the scene by paramedics for injuries to his neck, cheek and knuckles, the affidavit said. The marshal’s government-issued phone, weapon and holster were also damaged in the fall, the affidavit said.

Three people in the hotel room with Holmes were issued citations for obstructing official business.

Holmes also faces charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the vehicle thefts and the police pursuit. He has a pretrial hearing Feb. 17, according to court records.