Boardman teen with autism surprised with birthday parade

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, First News has been sharing how locals are celebrating birthdays for loved ones. On Sunday, there was an even more special surprise for a Boardman teenager with autism.

It started as just a regular day for Josiah Colyer on his 15th birthday.

“Honestly, I thought it was like my any ordinary birthday. Quite small, nothing much going on. Wake up and see a lot more decoration than usual, so I thought, hey, this is inviting,” Josiah said.

It was more than just extra decorations.

A surprise parade gathered outside of his house. Family and friends passed by honking their horns.

Josiah says the surprise was amazing.

“I never had something this big unexpectedly. This is like the biggest surprise I’ve ever had. Even my mom was surprised,” he said.

Josiah says that after 15 years, this surprise was the best one yet.

“Probably number one, unless my mom next year pulls out a car, then this is the top. This is the top,” he said.

Josiah’s mom, Llita Colyer, says that as part of the family tradition, Colyer will get his favorite meal for dinner.

“They always get to pick their favorite meal for dinner of their birthday, so he wanted t-bone steaks and ramen noodles. That’s his two favorite things in the world,” Llita said.

“Even though it’s quarantine, you can still barbecue,” Josiah said.

He says he’s not letting the pandemic get in the way of his 15th birthday.

“I know it’s a terrible thing going on and I feel sorry for the people who have it and I hope they get better,” Josiah said. “But we try to ignore it and focus on the positive.”