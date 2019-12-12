Boardman teen plans to plead guilty to threatening law enforcement

The investigation started when the FBI was alerted to posts they say Justin Olsen made about mass shootings and shooting federal law enforcement officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen boy from Boardman is planning on changing his plea from “not guilty” to “guilty,” according to court documents. He’s facing federal charges of making threats on social media.

Justin Olsen was arrested in August after police searched the homes of his father and mother. He was 18 at the time of his arrest.

The investigation started when the FBI was alerted to posts they say Olsen made about mass shootings and shooting federal law enforcement officers.

Investigators said they found several weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition at the father’s house.

Last month, Olsen’s attorneys asked all evidence in his case be thrown out. They said police did not have permission to search his father’s home.

Olsen could face a total of 15 years in prison if he’s convicted.