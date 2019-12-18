Boardman teen makes Christmas display bigger and better than ever

In total, Jacob Latessa Quade has 98 inflatables on display and more than 50,000 lights

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is bringing the Christmas spirit with a light display like no other.

Jacob Latessa Quade decorates his home every year for the Christmas season. Each year, it gets bigger and better.

“We do this to make people happy and it’s really fun,” he said.

Jacob said he has been decorating since he was a young boy.

In total, he has 98 inflatables on display and more than 50,000 lights. He spent six weeks working 10-hour days to get everything up.

“I did all the groundwork and, like, lights in the bushes. My mom does some of the bushes and then my dad does all the lights high up in the trees,” he said.

This year, Jacob got permission from his neighbor to decorate some of his property. This makes the display visible from South Avenue.

Jacob also decorates the inside of the house. Some of the decorations are from the ’90s and he ordered them online.

He plans to continue decorating every year and encourages the community to stop by to view the display.

You can see the display at the intersection of South and Wood avenues in Boardman. The lights are on between 4:30 and 11 p.m. every day. They’ll be up until January 7.