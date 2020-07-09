Boardman teen learns sentence for online threats made toward law enforcement

Justin Olsen claimed he was joking in regard to the threats made toward law enforcement, but he spent more than four months in jail before his release on bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to threatening federal law enforcement officers last year was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio to three years probation.

Judge Solomon Oliver handed down the sentence via video conference to Justin Olsen, 18, of Boardman, who pleaded guilty to the charge in December.

Olsen was arrested in August after law enforcement officials served search warrants at the homes of his mother and father.

The warrants were issued after someone told authorities that Olsen had made the threats online.

Olsen claimed he was joking, but he spent more than four months in jail before he was released on bond the day he entered his plea.

His lawyer asked for probation this week, saying his client had no criminal record, was a high school honor student and volunteered on behalf of several causes.

His lawyer also said Olsen had already suffered immense shame because of the publicity surrounding his case and had to forfeit an ROTC scholarship because of his arrest.