Boardman teen gets Halloween spirit going with huge home display

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seasonal décor is back in full swing, and lots of us are getting in the Halloween spirit, but no one more than this Boardman teen.

You might remember seeing a huge Christmas display last year on South Avenue. Santa has been replaced with skeletons.

The family who puts on this display says there are over 50 figurines. Totaling well over $5,000.

It comes complete with lights, music, even a fog machine.

“We have a haunted house scenery on our porch, and there’s a lot of animated stuff that goes off. It’s a bunch of fun. There’s a bunch of kid-friendly stuff and scary stuff at the same time,” said Jacob Latessa, the teen who designed the display.

The family is still welcoming people to stop into the driveway to get a good look at the spooky décor.

But if you want to see it you’ll have to act fast. On October 22, the jack-o-lanterns are coming down to prepare for Christmas decorations.