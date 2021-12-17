BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 16-year-old Boardman boy is facing charges, accused of raping a 53-year-old woman with special needs.

According to a police report, officers first learned of the crime on Sunday when the boy was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for making suicidal statements.

Police said they questioned the boy, who said he didn’t intend to harm himself but that he was embarrassed that his father had found out he had “sexual intercourse” with the woman.

According to the report, the woman is a family member of his father’s live-in girlfriend.

The woman told a family member of the sexual assault, saying it happened as she was changing, the report stated. She said the boy told her not to tell anyone after it happened.

Police arrested the boy and took him to the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.