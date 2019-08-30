Boardman teen accused of online threats staying in jail until his trial

Justin Olsen was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents learned he'd been posting these messages on social media

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman 18-year-old who prosecutors say encouraged others to shoot federal agents is going to stay locked up until his trial.

Justin Olsen was in federal court Friday afternoon. He was indicted earlier this month.

Olsen entered not guilty pleas to charges of threatening to assault federal law enforcement officers and making interstate communication threats.

He was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents learned he’d been posting his messages on a social media site, making references to mass shootings and killing law enforcement officers.

A search of the house where Olsen lives with his father turned up dozens of guns and over 10,000 rounds of ammunition.