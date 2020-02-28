Boardman teacher wins Academic All-Star Award

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are a lot of people who think Boardman Center Middle School teacher Joel Monaco does a great job. So much so, they nominated him to get some swag and cash from the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Monaco, who teaches music, was selected as an Academic All-Star Teacher of the Month by the Ohio Lottery’s Partners in Education Program.

The recognition came with a prize pack full of swag such as an umbrella, binder, backpack, knapsack and a $75 Visa gift card.

Monaco was nominated as an outstanding teacher in January, and his name was pulled in a lottery of other teachers that were selected. He said the best part of the recognition is that his students got to share in it.

“The prize package was delivered to the school, and my students at Boardman Center Intermediate were excited to see it,” Monaco said.

This is Monaco’s fifth year of teaching in the Boardman School District.