Boardman teacher, librarian bring Dr. Seuss book to life on walls of elementary school

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stadium Drive Elementary School in Boardman may be closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped two employees from transforming one of the school’s hallways into pages out of a Dr. Seuss book.

Technology teacher Beth Bean and librarian Elizabeth Murphy have been hard at work to bring “One Fish Two Fish, Red Fish Blue Fish” to the elementary school’s hallway during the closure.

“We use a projector to cast the pictures from the book onto the wall, and we’re sketching the outline and filling it with paint,” said Bean.

Courtesy of Boardman Schools

The Stadium Drive PTA donated the paint. Principal Zoccali painted the hallway with a coat of white before they started the project.

“Now we are keeping our social distance as we make the pages come alive on our walls,” Bean said.

“We’ve been painting a few mornings a week, and the first three pages of the book are already covering both walls,” Murphy said. “The hallways is so much brighter now and we hope it won’t be long before our kids will see this in person. We miss them all.”