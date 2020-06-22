Boardman takes top spot in Ohio Envirothon

The Boardman Spartans finished in third place

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A team of six students from Boardman High School finished in the top three among 19 schools in the Ohio State Envirothon.

The contest went virtual this year and included online tests. The six top scoring teams then had to make a 5-minute video.

The test scores and video were judged and the top three won awards.

The Boardman Spartans finished in third place. Each team member won a $50 individual prize as well as a $300 team price.

The team included captain Bryson Harris, junior Shayne Harris, sophomores Marrwa Kermagi and Dom Butto, and freshmen John Cagnina and Vincent Dong.

Boardman’s Envirothon coach and advisor, Heather Moran, was awarded “Teacher of the Year” in February by the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, which is the organization that supports the Envirothon.