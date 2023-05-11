BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Agent Insurance Services held a Suit Drive throughout April, with the main goal of providing professional attire to veterans and transitioning service members so that they may achieve better job security.

The community dropped off suits, blazers, pants, dresses and other business attire at The Agent’s Boardman and Salem offices. After counting the donated items, the agency has received 712 donations from the community.

The items will now be delivered to Save a Suit by The Agent Insurance Services.

For anyone interested in Save a Suit, visit their website here to request a free suit.