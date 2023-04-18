BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Subaru donated $30,000 to Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley and $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

This was money raised during the dealership’s “Share the Love” event.

For each Subaru bought or leased during the holiday season, $300 went to charities.

Both groups say it makes a big difference.

“In today’s environment, with inflation being what it is, many seniors are struggling through that situation with inflation, and just more people who are struggling to be able to provide food for their families, so we’re seeing our numbers go up a bit,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director Mike Iberis.

This was the 15th year of the event.

Rob Fellman, the owner of Boardman Subaru, explained how grateful he was for the organizations.

“These companies mean a lot to me. Akron Children’s Hospital’s philosophy of never refusing any child based on ability to pay, treating every child as it was your own. Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, you know, they feed people, it’s hard to believe that people are going hungry,” he said.

To thank him for his continued generosity, a painting by local artist Ray Simon was presented to Fellman.

Nich Rich contributed to this report.