Boardman students watch presidential inauguration, prepping to become future voters

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Millions across the world watched as Joe Biden was sworn into office and that includes Boardman High School students who aren’t even old enough to vote yet.

“This has been a great year to teach AP Gov. You know, it’s not boring, number one, but also everything that’s happened has given us a lot of teaching moments,” said Boardman High School teacher Lisa Anzevino.

“We had a president and he received less votes than the other candidate, so the new president is going to take over and what’s happening right now is that the old president is passing power to the new president,” said junior Alayna Turillo.

“It’s important to start learning about the process before you start voting because if you don’t know the whole process, you can end up making mistakes or not know exactly what you’re doing,” said junior Shane Hetzel.

“These guys are really engaged, I mean, every day is something more for them to talk about and ask about,” Anzevino said.

For Anzevino, it’s been part of the curriculum to teach students how to debate and stand up for their

beliefs, but not in a confrontational way.

“It’s choosing a side, supporting that side and then showing that you understand the other side, and so that’s a really good thing for them to learn,” Anzevino said.

“Teenagers are a lot more open-minded than adults, in my experience. We can have open, honest conversations even if our opinions differ,” Turillo said.

“It’s important to have open, honest conversations without judgement or shame,” said Anzevino.