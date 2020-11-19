Boardman students take a break from school stress to help out neighborhood

Senior students traded in textbooks for rakes, cleaning up lawns along Glenwood Avenue

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drove by Boardman High School Thursday, you may have seen students who weren’t in class but were doing some yard work.

Senior students traded in textbooks for rakes, cleaning up lawns along Glenwood Avenue.

“With everything going on in the world, it is tough every day. So, just having someone do something for you is nice,” said student Ian Knaus.

Student Kathryn O’Horo said being outside is a nice change to being in a classroom all day.

“It makes you not think about the virus as much,” she said.

The idea was to give students an opportunity to leave the “new normal” that their high school experience has become. Principal Cynthia Fernback said socialization right now in the school is minimal because of the Plexiglass and masks. Being outside gives students a break.

“They have that opportunity to laugh with each other and socialize,”Fernback said.

All that while continuing what is a beloved Spartan tradition, giving back to the community in any way they can.

“It is so great that we found something outdoors, and we are able to help people, socially distanced,” said senior Katie Stamp.

Fernback agrees and thinks students are getting a lot out of the experience, too.

“I think it is always important for us to always say thanks and always come back to the community and say we appreciate you and thank you,” Fernback said.

More headlines from WKBN.com: