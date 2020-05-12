Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 6
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Boardman students make 3-D face mask straps for health care workers

Local News

They have donated over 130 to Mercer Health in Youngstown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Children in the Valley are showing their skills by developing new ways to give back to those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Two Boardman students, Gregory Carbon and Lauren Klanica, are making 3D straps for health care masks.

Along with their school work, the two have dedicated their time to give back. They have donated over 130 of the straps to Mercer Health in Youngstown.

“There was this Canadian Boy Scout who designed the straps and I said, ‘All right, I want to do this,” Carbon said.

The students have raised over $300 and will split the donations between Boy Scout Troop 9002 and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com