Boardman students make 3-D face mask straps for health care workers

They have donated over 130 to Mercer Health in Youngstown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Children in the Valley are showing their skills by developing new ways to give back to those on the front lines of COVID-19.

Two Boardman students, Gregory Carbon and Lauren Klanica, are making 3D straps for health care masks.

Along with their school work, the two have dedicated their time to give back. They have donated over 130 of the straps to Mercer Health in Youngstown.

“There was this Canadian Boy Scout who designed the straps and I said, ‘All right, I want to do this,” Carbon said.

The students have raised over $300 and will split the donations between Boy Scout Troop 9002 and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Youngstown.