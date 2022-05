BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of Boardman Middle School students was honored for their work in studying the Stormwater Park that will replace Market Street School.

The recognition came at Monday evening’s Boardman School Board meeting.

Two weeks ago, the students made a presentation at a stormwater conference in Sandusky, which was very well received by the adults attending.

The students studied the proper plant materials for stormwater gardens and did their own rainwater sampling.