BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two Boardman students were awarded in a statewide competition for the best essay on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to a press release, Boardman Center Intermediate 6th grader Meredith Wakefield and Boardman High School 11th grader Aiden O’Bryant were honored for their award-winning essays at a ceremony in Columbus on February 23.

The students were the 6th and 11th-grade essay winners in the Ohio Civil Rights Commission’s Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Art, Essay & Multimedia Contest.

The press release states that the topic for this year’s essay was based on a quote often attributed to Dr. Martin Luther King. It reads “How have you or will you work to promote quality and justice in your own way?”

AP English teacher Randy Nord had kind words to say about the students.

“I was so moved by all of the winners’ inspiring messages of how they will follow Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message to ‘do small things in a great way. Of course, I felt particularly proud of my student Aiden O’Bryant and his passionate presentation about how he will strive to make changes to the justice system, creating a more equitable system that does not favor the rich. ” Nord said.

Seven essay winners, one for each grade in grades 6-12, were chosen from hundreds of entries in the state. The winners read their essays aloud before the packed room, and then received their awards.