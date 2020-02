The Legacy Lockdown Drill is a unique event to Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Boardman High School practiced Thursday for an event they hope never happens.

The Legacy Lockdown Drill is a unique event to Boardman.

It started three years ago to honor the victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Seventeen students died February 14, 2017.

These students also had a “Spartan Clap-Out” to honor first responders.