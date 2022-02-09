BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School’s National Honor Society (NHS) started a new Letters for Rose chapter this year.

Letters for Rose is a national campaign that aims to reduce loneliness among elders, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, by writing personalized letters, notes and artwork to local nursing homes.

Dozens of Boardman NHS members gathered after school, cutting out hearts and decorations and writing letters to deliver just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This is their second major letter-writing campaign this school year.

“Boardman students Taylor Greenaway, Lainey Beichner, Karlynn Riccitelli and Mia Hammerton started the Letters for Rose chapter at BHS as a National Honor Society Service Project. They organize and collect donated supplies and set the schedule,” said NHS advisor Jenefer Basista. “This year, we have sent letters and artwork to more than 60 residents at The Inn at Ironwood in Canfield–and our NHS students and these senior citizens are really enjoying it!”

Founded and staffed exclusively by high school student volunteers, Letters for Rose has over 400 chapters across the world. The campaign creates community service, team-building and leadership opportunities for its volunteers.

“The kids enjoyed delivering all the letters at Christmas time, and they are so excited to go back again for Valentine’s Day,” said Basista.