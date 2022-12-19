BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most of us decorate our homes for the holidays, but some classrooms are the center of attention.

The PTA at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman organized a door decorating contest. First News weekend anchor Megan Lee helped judge.

It all starts with each teacher thinking of a theme and then that vision is created over several weeks.

“Coming out of COVID, it’s really nice to get back to some things that are normal, and the holiday season, Christmas, and the kids’ enthusiasm and excitement. That’s normal. That’s good,” said Principal Al Cervello.

The doors were judged on Creativity, Originality, School Spirit, and Christmas Spirit. The four winners will be announced this Wednesday.