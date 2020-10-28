Boardman students celebrate Red Ribbon Week by planting tulips

Organizers said it teaches the students to take care of themselves and "grow deep roots" to become nice and strong

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the spring, Blue Ribbon Boulevard at West Boulevard Elementary in Boardman will be lined with tulips because of the work students and PTA President Kelli Catullo did in the fall.

“We were planting red and white tulip bulbs for Red Ribbon Week,” said Catullo.

Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign that aims to teach children to lead a drug-free life.

“We just like to show the children that if they take care of themselves and their body over time, grow good roots in the community, and home and school, that they can grow nice and strong just like a tulip bulb, and they’ll grow in the spring,” said Catullo.

They chose to line the new drive they put in behind the school called Blue Ribbon Boulevard. The township paid for and put up the sign after the school won its second National Blue Ribbon award, which was given to 367 schools this year.

According to a release from U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, it “affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.”

“We started doing this last year with our third graders. Unfortunately, we were gone in the spring from school, so I’m sure most of them didn’t get to see the benefit of their work,” said Catullo about planting tulips. “This is perfect this year. We have moved the location. We got a brand-new driveway off to the side of the school…for the car riders, so we are planting the bulbs on both sides of the new drive entrance into the back of the school.”

While it teaches the children the importance of growing strong roots, it also goes hand-in-hand with what the teachers are teaching them in the classroom.

“They’re young, and they like to do anything hands-on to try and get them to learn the best,” said Catullo.

