BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman High School’s Foreign Language Department teachers say their new “Adopt a Grandparent” project was a success.

“The students donated and collected everything; blankets, socks, chapsticks, powder, candy and all kinds of treats. This is the first year we’ve done something like this, and the students were definitely all in,” said Spanish teacher Melissa Flood.

The students each received the first name of a resident and wrote a personal note. More than 96 senior citizens living at the Inn at Poland Way received personalized gift bags and handwritten letters from the students at BHS.

They were delivered right before the winter break.