Boardman student wins Ohio Turnpike video contest

Junior Sam Holter created a PSA titled, "Are You There"

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman High School junior has won the Ohio Turnpike’s W82TXT Teen Video Contest.

Sam Holter created a PSA titled, “Are You There”. The 60-second spot re-enacts a texting and driving scene.

Holter worked as a one-man-band. He shot, edited, produced and even starred in all the roles.

His passion was started early on when, at the age of eight, he began making short movies of Lego figures on an iPad.

Holter is part of the Boardman Schools Television Network program at the high school.

This is Holter’s second statewide contest win. Last year, he was part a four-person team that won the “Stand Up for Public Schools” video contest, beating out 70 entries throughout the state.

The award-winning PSA can be found on YouTube.