Boardman student helps Macy’s reopen with chalk drawings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Macy’s in the Southern Park Mall had their grand reopening Saturday and it had the help of one Boardman student.

Morgan Cherne was asked by Macy’s to color the entrance with chalk.

They reached out to her after seeing pictures of chalk drawings she did around her neighborhood.

Cherne went with a variety of Macy’s Day Parade balloons like Kermit, Garfield and Snoopy,

“I hope they get a little bit of joy,” Cherne said. “I mean, this time is a little weird for everyone, so I hope it brings a little happiness, a little smile to everyone’s faces.”