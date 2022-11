BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new auto dealer selling cars along the famed strip of dealerships in Boardman.

Ken Ganley Kia has hung a sign out front saying it’s holding a grand opening. Ganley runs an auto group based in Cleveland and has acquired the former Taylor Kia of Boardman.

It’s the first Ganley dealership in the Youngstown area.

Ganley has roughly 50 locations in Ohio and West Virginia.