Boardman store hosts winter gear giveaway

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Families could get free coats and winter gear at the American Warehouse Outlet in Boardman Saturday.

The store organized the giveaway after its owner saw a young boy without a winter coat. The owner then began buying extra coats to give to local families.

In all, organizers think there were about 200 hats, 300 coats and 400 pairs of gloves.

The organizers were happy to extend the giving past the holiday season and into the colder part of winter.

“It kinda happened by accident. It’s not like we planned it to be like, oh, the ones after Christmas, but as we were planning this and organizing this, that really hit me how cool this is because there’s this big push and this big rush before Christmas and then it’s almost like there’s a big lull, and there’s still so many people caught in that lull,” said co-organizer Debbie Larson.

American Warehouse Outlet is looking into making the giveaway an annual tradition.