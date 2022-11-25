BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community.

Melanin Majik is located on Market Street and sells clothes, shoes, beauty products and accessories. Beyond that, it collaborates with other local businesses whose products are also sold at the store.

There is also a creative studio in the back of the studio where youth can bond and create content for TikTok and podcasts.

“A lot of things that’s happening in our inner communities is because we don’t have a lot of outlets, so I believe that the more and more we build safe spaces like this, it will have a decrease on murders and just violence,” said owner Brittney Bradley.

Melanin Majik will be hosting “Men’s Mental Wealth Monday” on December 5 to provide a safe space for men. It’s open to anyone.