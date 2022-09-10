BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Props are essential in any movie or TV show. Thousands, even millions of them can be on a set in any given time.

Some of those props in your favorite shows — may have come from one Boardman store. Throughout their 10 years in business, Mr. Darby’s Emporium has sold thousands of items to production companies that have been used in TV and movies.

“All started a few years ago when we were approached and they were doing a movie called “Fences” with Denzel Washington,” said owner Robert Neapolitan.

He said since then other production houses have come knocking, looking for unique props.

“We’ve worked with Netflix, Amazon and now we just did Paramount Studios for the first time,” Neapolitan said.

He said his props have appeared in the shows “Mindhunter” and the new “A League of Their Own.”

“Mayor of Kingstown” season two will feature some of his props.

“They needed certain bar-themed items. They have an Irish pub, they have a cop-themed type bar and a hunter’s bar,” Neapolitan said.

A crew from Saturday Night Live once made an overnight trip to get a mid-century fireplace back to New York in time for the show.

“They left at 3 a.m., got here first thing in the morning and had it on Saturday Night Live that evening,” Neapolitan said.

Neapolitan said he thinks word is spreading about his shop amongst the set designer community.

“We kind of got a niche with a lot of set designers,” he said. “They can find stuff that they can’t find in those bigger markets.”