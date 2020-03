In addition to passing out meals, school administrators in Boardman are also reaching out to check in on their students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) –

Principals and other staff have been calling families around the district ever since classroom schooling was put on hold this week

They are checking with students and their parents to make sure they’re aware of the services being offered, such as the meal distribution and making sure the kids are keeping up with their lesson plans and assignments.