BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman business owner says his sports card store was broken into early Monday.

Raymond Dodd, co-owner of Boneyard Sportscards on Market Street, said he was awakened by his security system at 3 a.m.

When he arrived at the store, the glass on two doors was broken.

Security footage shows a man running across a neighboring lot and then breaking the glass. Luckily, the interior door has a double-key deadbolt and nothing was taken, but repairs to the damage will be expensive.

“Reached around to undo the lock and realized there was no lock there and the siren was going off so he just bailed out and took off,” Dodd said. “Luckily, he didn’t get anything, so that’s the best part that came out of this is him not taking anything.”

Dodd said he’s adding bars across their windows to deter future incidents. Police in the Valley are investigating multiple similar break-ins that happened over the last few months.