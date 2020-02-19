Boardman Spartans looking for push to help reach new uniform goal

The Boardman Spartan marching band is looking to replace their band uniforms

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though football season is months away, a local high school program is raising money to enhance their look on the field this season.

At a time when more and more school music programs are being cut, Boardman is looking to invest in theirs. The Spartan marching band is looking to replace their uniforms for the upcoming season and for good reason. They have been using the same uniforms for 15 years.

The normal life span of a band uniform is between 8 to 10 years.

Those uniforms were worn through major events such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl and trips to Disney World.

The years of wear through those events and countless football games have taken their toll. The old uniforms now have stains, rips, and holes.

The uniforms are not cheap. As one of the larger bands in the area with nearly 200 kids, they need a lot of uniforms to make sure every student has one.

“To accommodate for future sizes, we need 250. That’s why we are still working hard to raise money,” said Thomas Ruggieri, director of bands. “We want to represent ourselves well, and a marching band uniform kind of pops and stands out. People take notice when a marching band is around.”

The total cost to replace the uniforms is $112,000.

A new uniform consists of a jacket, pants, gloves, hat and other accessories.

Already, fundraisers have provided enough money to place an order for new uniforms, but they are about 50 uniforms short, which will cost about $20,000.

More information about the band program, uniform fundraising and donation opportunities can be found on the band’s website.