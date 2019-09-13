Boardman shoplifting suspect who ran into school pleads not guilty

Police said they arrested Joshua Zickefoose after he ran inside Boardman Center Intermediate School, prompting a lockdown

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspected shoplifter who prompted a school lockdown appeared in county court in Boardman Thursday afternoon.

Joshua Zickefoose pleaded not guilty to a list of charges related to his arrest Monday.

Police said he was caught shoplifting clothes from JC Penney at the Southern Park Mall.

Officers arrested him at Boardman Center Intermediate after he ran inside the school, which then went into a lockdown.

While in court, Zickefoose was sentenced for a shoplifting arrest at Kohl’s in May.

He’s been given a seven-day jail sentence and a fine.