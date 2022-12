BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sewer line project along a big stretch of Western Reserve Road in the area is moving right along.

Starting next Monday, the area between Market Street and Southern Boulevard will close for the week, take a break over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and then resume January 2.

The closure will last until February 10. It’s part of a project to install new sewer lines from Hitchcock Road all the way to the new Five Points pumping station in Springfield Township.