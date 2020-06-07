Boardman seniors celebrate commencement and make history

Students and their families were assigned specific arrival times to comply with social distancing

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman seniors received their diplomas Sunday, and while graduation didn’t look how it usually does, the class of 2020 was able to make history.

They were the first class to graduate in the new Spartan Stadium since it opened.

Typically, graduation is held inside the gym.

Boardman senior Charlie Davis is heading to West Virginia University this fall. He says that he is grateful for those who organized his final walk as a Boardman student.

“It means a lot that the school tried to do something special for us, and I really couldn’t think of anything else…As this is the first time that anyone has received their diploma on this new field, so it just really means a lot, and I hope that the tradition continues and they have it out here from now on,” said Davis.

Boardman is also putting together a video of the graduation for their students. It will be online this Friday, June 12.