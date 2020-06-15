Boardman Schools to host food distribution Monday

There will be no meal distributions in July or August

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Schools will be distributing food Monday, June 15 as their USDA produce partnership continues.

The meal distribution will be at Boardman High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will be a drive thru style pickup.

The USDA Farms to Family Program has partnered with Boardman Schools to provide a box of fresh produce to each child, in addition to 10 meals for the week (five breakfasts, 5 lunches).

All children ages one to 18, regardless of income, are eligible to receive meals.

Volunteers will distribute meals from Doors 8 and 9 of the high school on the Glenwood Jr. High side of the building.

Distribution days are June 15, June 22 and June 29.

There will be no meal distributions in July or August.

Any questions should be directed to the Boardman Schools at 330-726-3404.