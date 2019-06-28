Boardman Schools select new director of student services

Her contract with Boardman lasts for three years starting Monday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman Local School Board approved to hire a new director of student services for the district on Thursday.

Katie Fallo, a Niles native, has been supervisor of special education at Warren City Schools for seven years. She also has been an intervention specialist in Warren City Schools and the Trumbull County ESC.

Fallo will be replacing Mark Zura as director of student services. Zura’s resignation goes into effect on Sunday.

“Boardman has always been a district that I have admired due to its strong schools and amazing sense of community,” Fallo said in a press release. “I look forward to my role in continuing the Spartan tradition of excellence.”

According to the release, Fallo earned her Master’s Degree in special education at Youngstown State University. She also has an administrative certificate from Kent State University and a Doctorate from YSU.

Her contract with Boardman lasts for three years starting Monday.