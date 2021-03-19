Boardman Schools’ reverse raffle raises nearly $20k for future teacher grants

The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence's 6th Annual Reverse Raffle went virtual this year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence’s 6th Annual Reverse Raffle went virtual this year but kept the excitement with its first-ever virtual live drawing.

The nonprofit group is dedicated to classroom teacher grants, and they’re happy with how the raffle turned out.

Thanks to the sponsors, donors and participants, the event raised nearly $20,000 to continue to support teacher grant projects that benefit Boardman Local School District students grades K-12.

Board members hosted the event on March 5 and livestreamed on their student television network, BSTN.

The event included drawings for two extra teacher awards this year.

Donny and Kara Riccitelli donated $1,000 to go to a teacher to split, half for the classroom and half for personal use.

BHS math teacher Betsy McCrate won and is already pricing graphing calculators for her room.

The Mills family donated a $500 teacher classroom award that went to Center Intermediate Science Teacher Megan Turillo. Mrs. Turillo plans to spend it to benefit the 5th-grade science program.

The grand prize winner of $2,000 cash was longtime BSFEE supporter and board member Matt Gambrel.

Every year, when the raffle draws down to the final five tickets, the few ticket holders who are remaining have almost always decided to split the pot. Because of the virtual nature of this year’s event, there was no opportunity to split the grand prize.

However, the big $2,000 jackpot did include another surprise this year.

“While we greatly encourage our reverse raffle winners to celebrate and spend their winnings with glee — we could not convince Matt to do so,” said BSFEE president Lynda Beichner. “Matt and his wife, Megan, insisted on donating their winnings back to the BSFEE.”