Boardman Schools, police hope to ‘stuff the bus’ with toy donations

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Schools and police teamed up for a Stuff the Bus Holiday Toy Drive on Saturday.

The bus is set up in front of the Boardman Township Administration Building on Market Street until noon for anyone who wants to make a donation.

They’re collecting donations of toys and other items to benefit the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission and local families who need extra help this holiday.

It’s the first time organizing the toy drive.

“Our drivers wanted to do something special for the community this holiday,” said Boardman Transportation Director Ryan Dunn. “Boardman Police FOP Lodge #43 jumped aboard immediately, and the enthusiasm is growing, and toys are starting to appear at the bus garage.”

The collected toys will be donated to the Rescue Mission on Monday, December 16.

As of 11 a.m., only about 20 toys had been collected.