BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Boardman schools were on lockdown briefly Tuesday due to police activity in the area.

The lockdowns at Center Intermediate, Glenwood Junior High and Stadium Drive Elementary have been lifted.

According to a spokesperson for the district, there was no danger to the students and the nearby situation is under control.

WKBN is working to find out more about the nearby police investigation that prompted the lockdown. It took place on Oregon Trail, where police took one man into custody.

