Boardman Schools offering 2 food distributions for children over holiday break

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools will hold two drive-thru meal distributions over the holiday break, but you have to register ahead of time.
The first one is Wednesday, December 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school outside of Door #9.
A week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches per child are included.
All children ages 1 to 18, regardless of income, are eligible. You do not have to live in Boardman to qualify.
You can register for the next food distribution, which is December 30, online.
