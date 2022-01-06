BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools answered a lawsuit in federal court this week denying claims made by the mother of a student and requesting the case be dismissed.

The case began early this year when Sheli Myers accused former special needs aide Kieran Curl of attempting to staple a note to the 11-year-old boy’s hair, but a staple struck the back of his neck, causing a red mark and scabbing.

The federal lawsuit was filed by Myers on October 29 naming Curl, special needs teacher Patricia Passarelli and the Boardman Local School District.

Myers claims her child’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments were violated, claiming excessive force, due process, equal protection and negligent hiring, retention and supervision.

On Jan. 3, 2022, school officials answered the allegations in the federal lawsuit denying the claims and asked for the case to be dismissed. They are also asking for restitution of court costs and attorney fees.