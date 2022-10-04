BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new social-emotional learning center is in the works at Boardman Center Intermediate School through community partnerships with Chick-fil-A and ALTA Behavioral Health.

The plan is to convert a second-floor auditorium into a learning center for more than 800 students, teachers and staff.

Chick-fil-A’s General Manager and Director of Marketing Shelly LaBerto and ALTA Behavioral Health’s Director Joe Shorokey recently visited the school to look at the space for the new center and talk about the possibilities.

Some possible components planned for the room include:

A Disney-inspired simulated oak tree with hundreds of LED lights that will appear to grow from the floor and into the ceiling tiles.

The tree will serve as a centralized object for the room.

Paint and repurposing of the stage will help accommodate mentorship programs already taking place and serve as space for speakers and guest artists.

The Core Essentials is a character education program already in place at the Center. It focuses on the Big 3: Treat others right, ake smart decisions, and maximize your potential.

For the past school year, Chick-fil-A has supported Core Essentials by donating over 1,000 gift cards that are redeemable for a free kid’s meal.