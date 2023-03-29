BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Center Intermediate School is recovering from heavy damage due to the weekend’s storms.

The school’s auditorium took most of the damage.

On Friday evening, when the wind began to whip through the area, the roof of its auditorium was partially blown off.

According to Principal Mike Masucci, the roof is a large, rubber overlay with some material underneath it. That was lifted off and the material underneath was blown all over the school property.

Crews spent a lot of time at the school on Saturday and Sunday cleaning up and repairing the roof.

“I’m happy to say that our roof has been partially repaired. We’re currently waiting for a heavy rain to ensure that we don’t have any leaks in that room, so for the time being, it’s off-limits. We just want to make sure that everything’s safe,” Masucci said.

Since the auditorium still cannot be used, the movie scheduled for Thursday after school has been rescheduled for a later date.