Boardman School Board praises outgoing treasurer, welcomes new appointee

The board unanimously elected Terry Armstrong as the new treasurer

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman School Board honored one of its own Monday, right before he resigned from his position.

School Board treasurer Nicholas Ciarniello was recognized by the State of Ohio with a Clean Audit Award.

Ciarnello then stepped down as treasurer to accept a position with the Willoughby-Eastlake School Board near Cleveland.

The board then unanimously elected Terry Armstrong as the new treasurer.

Armstrong served previously as Lordstown schools superintendent and treasurer of Newton Falls schools.

Armstrong said he is ready to pick up where his predecessor left off.

“The incumbent treasurer that’s leaving did a wonderful job here the past few years. It’s great to step in and be part of what he’s built, and I want to continue that progress,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong begins work as the new treasurer next Monday. He also plans to remain on as Newton Falls Board treasurer until his replacement is hired.

More headlines from WKBN.com: