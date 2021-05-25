Boardman school board hires 2 new principals for the district

The school board unanimously voted for the replacements of two retiring principals

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools will be welcoming two new principals to its district this summer.

The school board unanimously voted Monday night to hire Mark Zura as the next principal of Boardman High School and Mike Masucci as the next principal of Boardman Center Intermediate School.

Zura will replace Cindy Fernback, who will be retiring after 32 years with Boardman Local Schools June 30. Zura’s three-year contract starts July 1.

Zura has more than 20 years of experience in education, half of which was spent at Boardman.

The West Branch native served as an intervention specialist, teaching math at Boardman High School, and later became the assistant high school principal and Boardman’s director of student services.

He left in 2019 to serve as director of student services at Poland Local Schools.

“I witnessed Mr. Zura grow into an outstanding leader over his nine years as a Boardman staff member and was saddened to see him leave in 2019,” Superintendent Tim Saxton said. “He returns to Boardman with even greater leadership skills and wisdom after serving the Poland Local Schools. Boardman High School is in great hands with Mr. Zura at the helm.”

“I recently returned to campus to watch Project Mayhem rehearse for their concert this past weekend and I just felt a sense of great pride,” Zura said. “So many Spartan teachers, staff and administrators continue to have a great impact on me. I am so excited to return to a role where I can get to know and work closely with students, parents and staff members with the goal of building strong relationships and trust.”

Masucci will replace Randy Ebie, who will be retiring after 34 years with the district June 30. Masucci’s three-year contract starts August 1.

Masucci, a Boardman class of 1989 alumni, has been the elementary principal at Poland Local Schools since 2002. He started his 27 years in education as a title teacher at Boardman’s West Boulevard.

“Mr. Masucci brings to Boardman Center Intermediate School decades of proven success and dedication to his staff and students,” Saxton said. “After repeated years of change at our intermediate school, we are excited for the staff and the families of BCIS to experience Mr. Masucci’s outstanding leadership and passion.”

“At 50 years old, I decided to take a leap. The role of principal of Center Intermediate is an incredible opportunity and I cannot wait to get started,” Masucci said. “I am humbled to join such a tremendous team and look forward to creating a warm, friendly environment where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated. Go Spartans!”