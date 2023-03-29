BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township has scheduled a one-time tree branch pick-up for those residents who are dealing with storm damage.

This will be available to residents living along township roads from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7.

Those who wish to schedule pick-up should call 330-736-4190 to reserve a time.

All material has to be near the curb but not on the road. Woody debris, including branches, must not exceed 4 inches in diameter or be longer than 48 inches. Cut logs must not exceed 18 inches in length and 8 inches in diameter.