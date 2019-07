Owners said they are bringing in new equipment this week

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Save-A-Lot grocery store in the Boardman Plaza continues to work toward reopening after severe flooding at the end of May.

The store received severe damage, and it has been closed ever since.

Save-A-Lot was set to open in July, but that has been moved to the beginning of August.